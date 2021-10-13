‘As CM, taking anti-Hindu stance doesn’t suit you’, Manoj Tiwari tells Arvind Kejriwal on Chhath puja

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that had his government been serious about holding Chhath puja, it would have asked for directions from the Union health ministry in September itself before announcing the ban.

“Due to the pressure of Chhath devotees to celebrate Chhath puja publicly in Delhi, your government has asked for directions from the Union Health Minister yesterday. But had your government been serious in reality, it would have asked for directions in September itself, before declaring the restrictions” he said in the letter.

In September, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which is headed by L-G Anil Baijal, issued an order banning the celebration of Chhath in public places.

Amid Delhi BJP’s protests in the city against the government for not allowing Chhath puja celebrations in the city because of Covid-19, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to hold a meeting with health experts and come out with guidelines to celebrate the festival.

In the letter to Kejriwal, the former Bhojpuri-actor-turned-politician has also accused him of Muslim appeasement.

“I have to say this with pain, that you regularly offend the sentiments of Hindu community and in Delhi you are accused of radical Muslim appeasement,” he wrote.

“Even by banning the festival, you have hurt the sentiments of Hindu community because Chhath is not only a festival of Purvanchal but it is an integral part of the rich historical cultural and spiritual tradition of India.”

“As a chief minister, taking such an anti-Hindu stand does not suit you, because of you the dignity of this post is also being tarnished,” Tiwari said in the letter.

“Through this letter, I request that for the preparations related to public Chhath puja in Delhi, action should be initiated by the Delhi government without any delay,” he said.

Sisodia, meanwhile in his letter to Mandaviya, had said: “I request the Centre to hold a discussion with health experts and other related persons and come out with guidelines to celebrate Chhath soon so that all north Indians who celebrate the festival can do so keeping in mind their beliefs as well as safety.”