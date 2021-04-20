Delhi chemist store owner held for ‘black marketing’ of Remdesivir

Updated: April 20, 2021 1:19:27 am
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two men, including the owner of a chemist shop, for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir in Delhi.
An FIR has been registered under sections of cheating and criminal conspiracy against them at the Branch police station.
Delhi Police Spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said, “We have registered an FIR and arrested two men, Basant Goel (41), the owner of Goyal Medicos at Durgapuri Extension in Loni Road and his employee Ramoutar Sharma (27). Crime Branch is tracing further connections in the black-marketing of this life-saving Covid drug.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-