Delhi chemist store owner held for ‘black marketing’ of Remdesivir

The remdesivir drug is in short supply as the country battles a second wave of infections, and the government has banned its export. (AP Photo)

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two men, including the owner of a chemist shop, for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir in Delhi.

An FIR has been registered under sections of cheating and criminal conspiracy against them at the Branch police station.

Delhi Police Spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said, “We have registered an FIR and arrested two men, Basant Goel (41), the owner of Goyal Medicos at Durgapuri Extension in Loni Road and his employee Ramoutar Sharma (27). Crime Branch is tracing further connections in the black-marketing of this life-saving Covid drug.”