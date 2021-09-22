Delhi: Chef of five-star hotel held in connection with 15 snatching incidents

A 35-year-old chef working at a leading five-star hotel has been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with around 15 snatching incidents in several areas of South Delhi. The police has also arrested a jeweller, who allegedly purchased the snatched chains from him.

DCP (South District) Atul Kumar Thakur said the accused have been identified as Harish Chauhan and Rajender Aggarwal (60).

Chauhan, the DCP said, had graduated from Delhi University in 2006 and completed a three-year hotel management degree course from Pusa before becoming a chef at The Oberoi. “For the last two years, he started gambling through online apps and was in huge debt,” he added.

“To pay off his debt, he started targetting people in the morning and evening hours near Saket metro station and Ambedkar Nagar bus stand on MB road. He is sharp-minded with a slim build, and runs like a trained athlete. These qualities made him a notorious and desperate snatcher like a wolf. He operates alone,” Thakur said.

Thakur said several incidents of snatching were reported, with complainants describing the accused as a lone wolf, who was targetting women going on morning or evening walks and to office during the same hours.

“We formed a team led by Inspector Atul Tyagi and sub-inspector Sanjay Singh. Our team scanned footage of 200 CCTV cameras over the last two months and got crucial leads. Our team also received an input that Harish was carrying a pistol with him. We laid a trap on MB road and arrested him. He tried to whip out his pistol, but we overpowered him,” the DCP said.

During questioning, the DCP disclosed that he sold three snatched chains to Aggarwal, who runs a jewellery shop in Neb Sarai area.

“We have solved 15 cases so far after arresting him. Further investigations are on,” Thakur said.