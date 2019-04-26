Charges to be framed against school principal accused of beating two students

A Delhi court has ordered framing of criminal charges against the principal of Rajindra Public School, Nihal Vihar, for allegedly beating two students with a pipe for not doing their homework in 2015.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal also ordered that criminal intimidation charges be framed against Raghuvinder Shokeen, the AAP MLA from Nangloi and founder-chairman of the school, for allegedly misbehaving with the father of the children.

Shokeen had allegedly told the father that “he will not allow his children to study in the school”, when he complained about the incident. The principal, Manisha, is also the AAP MLA’s wife.

“On the basis of aforesaid discussion, a prima facie case of offence under section 323 (wrongful confinement) IPC and under section 23 (assault on minor) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2000 is made out against the accused Manisha, and a case under section 506 (i) & (ii) (criminal intimidation) IPC is made out against the accused Raghuvinder Shokeen,” the court said.

When asked about the charges, Shokeen claimed: “The allegations are baseless. A false case has been lodged against me.”

In 2015, two students, who were in classes IV and VII, were reportedly beaten up and sustained bruises, following which their parents approached police. They had alleged that the children were first locked in a classroom and later thrashed. Their medical reports confirmed the same.

Following this, a case was registered against the principal for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and for cruelty to juvenile under relevant sections of the IPC.

The court, however, discharged the principal of the charge of wrongful confinement, observing that “both children had deposed that Manisha took them to a room and beat them. It is only in the complaint that it is stated they were locked in the room… Since the complainant was not present at the spot, the statements of the injured will have to be given credibility. On the basis of the statements of both children, it is clear that the offence under section 342 (wrongful confinement) IPC is not made out.”

With regard to criminal intimidation charges against Shokeen, the court noted that “the intention of the accused while extending those threats cannot be ascertained at this stage”.

“Intention of the accused is a matter of trial and has to be established by evidence. The words spoken by the accused, Raghuvinder Shokeen, were definitely intimidating and amounts to threat, but whether his intention was to cause alarm…or not shall be the matter of trial,” it said.