Aspiring male model among 2 held for ‘supplying charas to DU’

The Crime Branch arrested two people after they were allegedly caught with a kilogram of charas, worth over a crore in the international market, in Delhi’s North district after a high-speed chase, officers said.

The police said the man, aged 25, was a struggling model who allegedly started selling charas to cover his expenses, while the woman, aged 19, would help him deceive the police at check posts by carrying a pillow and pretending that it was a baby on her lap.

Rohit Meena, DCP (crime branch), said: “The (man) had been struggling for a breakthrough in his modelling career… He initially began selling it (charas) to cover his expenses, but began procuring more from Kasol and Malana in Himachal Pradesh after he saw the profits. This made him famous in North Delhi party circles, after which he got the woman to assist him in supplying charas in the Delhi University area.”

Officers said they received information that the man, who was away to procure charas, would return to Delhi from Himachal Pradesh via the Singhu border on the morning of July 12. His car was identified at the border by the informer at 6.50 am, but it could not be stopped due to the heavy rain. A police team then pursued the car, which was proceeding at a high speed.

The two were caught at Old Gupta Colony Chowk after a 45-minute chase, the police said, adding that a kilogram of charas was recovered from behind the car’s music system.

Subsequently, officers registered a case under sections 20 (punishment for cannabis), 25 (allowing premises to be used for offence), 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, and arrested the accused. The police said efforts were on to trace the source of the drugs as well as those who received it.