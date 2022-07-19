scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Aspiring male model among 2 held for ‘supplying charas to DU’

The police said the man, aged 25, was a struggling model who allegedly started selling charas to cover his expenses.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 19, 2022 10:56:10 am
The two were caught at Old Gupta Colony Chowk after a 45-minute chase, the police said. (File Photo)

The Crime Branch arrested two people after they were allegedly caught with a kilogram of charas, worth over a crore in the international market, in Delhi’s North district after a high-speed chase, officers said.

The police said the man, aged 25, was a struggling model who allegedly started selling charas to cover his expenses, while the woman, aged 19, would help him deceive the police at check posts by carrying a pillow and pretending that it was a baby on her lap.

Rohit Meena, DCP (crime branch), said: “The (man) had been struggling for a breakthrough in his modelling career… He initially began selling it (charas) to cover his expenses, but began procuring more from Kasol and Malana in Himachal Pradesh after he saw the profits. This made him famous in North Delhi party circles, after which he got the woman to assist him in supplying charas in the Delhi University area.”

Officers said they received information that the man, who was away to procure charas, would return to Delhi from Himachal Pradesh via the Singhu border on the morning of July 12. His car was identified at the border by the informer at 6.50 am, but it could not be stopped due to the heavy rain. A police team then pursued the car, which was proceeding at a high speed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

The two were caught at Old Gupta Colony Chowk after a 45-minute chase, the police said, adding that a kilogram of charas was recovered from behind the car’s music system.

More from Delhi

Subsequently, officers registered a case under sections 20 (punishment for cannabis), 25 (allowing premises to be used for offence), 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, and arrested the accused. The police said efforts were on to trace the source of the drugs as well as those who received it.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’
Express Townhall

Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’

Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity

Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity

Premium
Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote as only 4 remain in race

Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote as only 4 remain in race

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Presidential polls

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan

How Babar became Baadshah Babar: Balance, weight-transfer, will to win and never to relax

How Babar became Baadshah Babar: Balance, weight-transfer, will to win and never to relax

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better and bigger': SRK's trainer
SRK 'Pathaan' transformation

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better and bigger': SRK's trainer

DGCA flags recent snags, gives airlines 10 days to plug gaps

DGCA flags recent snags, gives airlines 10 days to plug gaps

BJP's politics of imagination, Oppn's divided aims
Prez, V-P polls takeaways

BJP's politics of imagination, Oppn's divided aims

Premium
Phones tapped at NSE since 1997, ED tells Delhi court

Phones tapped at NSE since 1997, ED tells Delhi court

LPU Sets Placement Record: 383 LPU Students Placed at Packages of 10-64 Lacs in 2021, 2022
SPONSORED

LPU Sets Placement Record: 383 LPU Students Placed at Packages of 10-64 Lacs in 2021, 2022

Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS) launches undergraduate program - B.Sc (Sport & Exercise Science)
SPONSORED

Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS) launches undergraduate program - B.Sc (Sport & Exercise Science)

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement