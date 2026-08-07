Delhi changes how hospitals buy medicines, equipment after multi-crore fraud case

As an interim measure, the department has put its centralised procurement system on hold. (Express Photo)

Amid the multi-crore fraud case involving the purchase of medicines and medical equipment for Delhi government hospitals, the health department has made a crucial change.

As an interim measure, the department has put its centralised procurement system on hold, allowing individual government hospitals to buy medicines, surgical items and medical equipment directly.

The move comes weeks after the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in procurement through the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), where medical supplies — including bed sheets, linen items and ORS — were bought at inflated rates.

Also Read | Delhi Health Minister tells Secretary to submit report on firms supplying ‘substandard’ materials to hospitals

The ACB has arrested Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, former Head of Office of the CPA, former Director General of Health Services Dr Vatsala Aggarwal and CPA Deputy Controller of Accounts Neeraj Chopra in connection with the case.