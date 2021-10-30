Delhi: Chandni Chowk phase 2, to revamp more areas, awaits budget approval

Phase 2 of Chandni Chowk’s redevelopment plan, which includes a revamp of Netaji Shubhash Marg, six roads adjoining Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid Road, and facade work in Chandni Chowk, is now in the pipeline.

Officials said consultants have started bidding, and a consultant will be appointed once the budget proposal is

approved by the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC).

Once the consultant is appointed, it will take around six months for consultancy work and then three months for the tender process, before the work on the project can begin, said officials.

Work on these roads will be along similar lines of Chandni Chowk’s main stretch and will be freed of overhead wires. Other facilities will be redesigned, and roads will be made more pedestrian friendly.

The document highlights the project background: “The project area is heritage area, and it has been decided by the Government of NCT Delhi to develop this area as heritage corridor under the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, GNCTD. The re-development of these roads will include redesigning of other facilities such as IGL pipeline, BSES cables, telephone and internet, stormwater drainage system, CCTV, WiFi, water supply, traffic management, pedestrian management, solid waste management and public conveniences.”

It lists the roads that will be taken up under Phase 2: Netaji Shubhash Marg (Delhi Gate to Kashmere Gate); Jama Masjid Road; Chandni Chowk Road (Phase 2) for facade work; and six roads adjoining to main Chandni Chowk stretch.

The six roads include Nai Sarak, Bali Maran Road, Gali Qasim Jan Road, Rodgran Road, Farash Khana, and Lal Kuan Main Road.

The document states that the objective of the project is to “develop the roads as heritage roads and re-align various services in consultancy with respective service providing agency, that is water supply, electricity, drainage, communication etc in such as away so that there is minimum interface among the services during their operation and maintenance along with the safety of road users”.

The consultant will be required to make a topography survey, geotechnical investigations, feasibility reports, detailed estimates, tender drawings, among other reports.