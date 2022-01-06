scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Must Read

Delhi: Many shops gutted in fire at Chandni Chowk market

🔴 "The fire has been brought under control," Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 6, 2022 9:15:15 am
Firefighters try to douse the flames at Chandni Chowk market on Sunday. (Photo: Special Arrangement)

A massive fire broke out in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area early on Thursday. 12 fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The fire at the Lajpat Rai market, which is located opposite to the Red Fort, started at around 4.45 am. Visuals from the spot showed a whole line of small shops being gutted.

“The fire has been brought under control,” Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said.

This is a developing story

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Jan 06: Latest News