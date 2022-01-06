Delhi: Many shops gutted in fire at Chandni Chowk market

A massive fire broke out in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area early on Thursday. 12 fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The fire at the Lajpat Rai market, which is located opposite to the Red Fort, started at around 4.45 am. Visuals from the spot showed a whole line of small shops being gutted.

Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said the fire at Chandni Chowk market has been brought under control. pic.twitter.com/dDk6p0CgLJ — Express Delhi-NCR 😷 (@ieDelhi) January 6, 2022

“The fire has been brought under control,” Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said.

This is a developing story