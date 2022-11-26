Over 24 hours gone, firefighting ops at market in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk continue

It’s been over 24 hours since a massive fire broke out at Chandni Chowk’s Bhagirath Palace marketplace and the Delhi Fire Service is still continuing with the cooling operations at the site.

The fire, which broke out around 9.20 pm on Thursday night, has damaged 150 shops and led to the collapse of four buildings, according to the Delhi police, while traders at the spot have estimated the value of destroyed goods in crores.

Clarifying claims that the fire had re-ignited on Friday night, DFS Chief Atul Garg said: “The fire is burning as before and cooling operations are on as it was in the daytime. The only difference is that at night, even small flames are visible from far and it gets reported that the fire has reignited.”

Massive fire breaks out in old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk market pic.twitter.com/Myo8IP5hQb — Express Delhi-NCR (@ieDelhi) November 24, 2022

Sources from the DFS added that the collapsed buildings might mean that cooling operations could go on for several more hours, even into the early hours of Sunday. A source said, “It is taking longer than usual to completely douse the fire as whenever the rubble from a collapsed building is removed, the goods underneath get exposed to the oxygen and start burning.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena visited the spot on Saturday morning with senior officials of the Delhi Police and DFS. He said, “With hanging wires, overloaded circuits, old buildings, water shortage and narrow lanes, such areas are dangerously prone to blazes. I have constituted a multi-disciplinary committee to look into ways and means of effectively addressing these issues with active involvement of residents and other stakeholders, in areas like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Pahar Ganj etc & submit a report within 30 days.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had previously tweeted in Hindi, “This incident at Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk late last night is very sad. Since last night, the fire brigade personnel are working hard to douse the fire. I am constantly taking information about this from the district administration.”