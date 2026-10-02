How a Lutyens’ Delhi neighbourhood has gone ‘zero waste’

The collected dry waste is separated in several bins at the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) Centre. (Express Photo)

Every morning, as most of Delhi’s garbage begins its journey out of homes and towards dumpsites, the waste from over 300 homes in Chanakyapuri takes a different route.

The process begins around 6.30 am.

Arjun, one of three garbage collectors hired by the D1 Block Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), collects waste from the D1 and D2 residential blocks and the Satya Sadan officers’ flats.

“We then put it in separate compartments in our bicycle cart,” says the 30-year-old.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

After finishing his round around 11 am, he says he takes the waste to the New Delhi Municipal Council’s Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at Madhu Limaye Marg, 1.5 km away from the neighbourhood.