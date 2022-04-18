Delhi: Taxi, auto unions hold ‘Chakka Jam’ against CNG price hike; commuters in a fix

Taxi and autorickshaw unions began a two-day strike in Delhi-NCR Monday, demanding subsidy on CNG prices. Due to the ‘Chakka jam’, cab aggregators and some autos hiked prices this morning, leaving commuters and office-goers in a fix. Last mile connectivity vehicles like Grahmin Seva are also participating in the agitation.

Cab and autorickshaw unions have held several protests against rising fuel prices over the last several days.

On Monday, cab aggregators increased fares by 60-80 per cent. For instance, an auto from Laxmibai Nagar, INA to Udhyog Bhawan, which is around Rs 60-75, was hiked to around Rs 100. A similar distance by cab, which is usually Rs 100 -110, increased to Rs 150.

Meanwhile, only a few auto-rickshaw were seen plying on the roads, which led to surged prices. “Today is Chakka Jam and CNG prices have increased. There will be no bargaining, only limited vehicles is available,” one driver said.

The key demand for autorickshaw unions is susbsidy of Rs 35 per kg on CNG prices. CNG prices were hiked by Rs 2.5; the price is currently Rs 71.61 per kg. CNG has been hiked thrice in April and 11 times since March 7. So far, CNG prices have increased by Rs 15.6 kg in less than six weeks, and Rs 7.50 per kg this month.

Following the protests and ultimatums given by auto and cab unions, the Delhi government last week announced the formation of a committee to look into revising fares in the city.

The drivers’ union, however, opposed the government’s decision and said they would continue the Chakka Jam on April 18 and 19.

“We do not want the fare to be revised or hiked because people will then stop using autos. With the increase in fares, other things like green tax etc will increase. We drivers are already facing a financial loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So, our demand is subsidy of Rs 35 per kg CNG. We do not want to burden the public,” said Rajendra Soni, President of Delhi Auto Sangh.

“Our protest has started. Auto drivers have been asked to stay home and not take out their vehicles. There will be a complete Chakka Jam from Monday for two days,” he added.

The auto drivers’ union has also issued a notice saying, “Please don’t bring your vehicles outside on April 18 and 19 during the strike, because some anti-social elements can damage your vehicles. So, please stay at home and protest against the CNG price hike and the government.”

The Delhi Auto Sangh, Delhi Grahmin Union, Delhi Taxi Tourist Transportation Association, Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, Expert Driver Solution Association and Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association have joined the protest against the central and state governments, demanding subsidy and revision of fuel prices.