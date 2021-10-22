Delhi CEO meets college principals to boost youth participation in electoral process

To encourage the youth to take part in the electoral process, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh interacted with college principals and authorities of Delhi University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Ambedkar University Delhi and Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University through an online session Thursday. He encouraged the use of social media to increase their participation.

“The main aim of online interaction session was to promote voter awareness and encourage the youth to enrol as voters. The online meeting session was attended by OSD to CEO, Deputy CEO and Election Officers. The CEO informed all the Principals that the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls with 1st January 2022 as the qualifying date shall commence from 1st November, 2021 and claims and objections can be filed during the whole of November. The final roll will be published on 5th January,” the Delhi CEO office said in a statement.

“During this SSR any person who would be of the age 18 years or more on or before 01.01.2022 will be eligible to enrol as a voter. It also gives opportunity for correction in elector’s particulars and to file objection against any wrong inclusion in the Electoral Roll/ Voter List and further bolsters the accuracy of electoral rolls by deleting the names of permanently shifted or deceased persons,” it said.

Singh also emphasised the need to adopt the online mode of availing electoral services via http://www.nvsp.in or the Voter Helpline Mobile App. He said an Electoral Literacy Club/Voter Awareness Forum has been established in colleges to “sensitize students about electoral rights and electoral process of registration and voting through interesting activities and games”.

While interacting with the principals and various representatives of the universities, Singh said, “Today social media has become an indispensable platform and has enabled people belonging to each section of the society to directly converse about issues affecting them and share suggestions. Colleges and ELCs could use social media, apart from their online and offline classes, to spread electoral awareness amongst their students and faculty.”

“Today’s youth are tech-savvy and spend a lot of their time on social media. We should, therefore, interact with them where they spend their time the most and motivate them to become proud voters of our great democracy,” he added.