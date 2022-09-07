scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Delhi-Centre row on services: SC to fix timeline on Sep 27, says it will be green bench

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said it will be a "green bench" and no papers will be used in the proceedings.

The court said it will list the matter on September 27 for directions on how it will proceed further, looking at the stage of hearing in the EWS matter. (File/Express)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will fix the timeline for hearing the contentious issue of the scope of S of the Centre and Delhi government over control of services on September 27.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said it will be a “green bench” and no papers will be used in the proceedings.

The bench, also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, said it would tentatively start the hearing the matter concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and Delhi government by mid-October.

The observation came after lawyers said a Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit will start hearing from September 13 pleas on the validity of the Centre’s decision to grant 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and jobs through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

The bench was informed that many senior lawyers appearing in the Delhi-Centre row case will be arguing in the EWS matter as well and they should therefore be accommodated.

The court said it will list the matter on September 27 for directions on how it will proceed further, looking at the stage of hearing in the EWS matter.

Justice Chandrachud said there will be no use of paper and directed the registry to scan all the relevant material, including books, case laws and written submissions.

Advertisement

The bench asked advocates Shadan Farasat and Parmesh Mishra, appearing for the Delhi government and the Centre, respectively, to get their compilations ready and submit them to the court master for scanning and circulation.

On August 22, the apex court had said a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Chandrachud has been set up to hear the matter of control of services in Delhi.

The matter had been referred to a Constitution bench on May 6.

Advertisement

The apex court had said the limited issue of control over services was not dealt with by the Constitution bench which elaborately dealt with all other legal questions.

“The limited issue that has been referred to this Bench relates to the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and NCT Delhi with respect to the term services. The Constitution bench of this court, while interpreting Article 239AA(3)(a) of the Constitution, did not find any occasion to specifically interpret the impact of the wordings of the same with respect to Entry 41 in the State List.

“We, therefore, deem it appropriate to refer to the above-limited question, for an authoritative pronouncement by a Constitution Bench…,” it had said.

Sub Article 3(a) of 239AA deals with the law-making power of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on matters enumerated in the State List or the Concurrent List.

More from Delhi

On February 14, 2019, a two judge-bench recommended to the chief justice of India that a three-judge bench be set up to finally decide the issue of control of services in the national capital in view of its split verdict.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 12:40:23 pm
Next Story

When Shah Rukh Khan distanced himself from Hrithik Roshan during K3G, Karan Johar had to deal with ‘negativity’ on set

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

At this rate, it’ll take over 100 years to upgrade all 10 lakh schools: Kejriwal on PM-SHRI

At this rate, it’ll take over 100 years to upgrade all 10 lakh schools: Kejriwal on PM-SHRI

Coal smuggling scam: CBI raids residence of Bengal Law Minister

Coal smuggling scam: CBI raids residence of Bengal Law Minister

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

'No proposal to merge NEET, JEE with CUET,' says Education Minister

'No proposal to merge NEET, JEE with CUET,' says Education Minister

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Understanding the many faces of mental health and suicide in India

Understanding the many faces of mental health and suicide in India

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Alaya F on exchanging fashion advice with Pooja Bedi: ‘My mother and I are very different’

Alaya F on exchanging fashion advice with Pooja Bedi: ‘My mother and I are very different’

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement