Delhi: Centre halted CCTV work, will begin next week, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday announced that installation of CCTVs across the capital will begin next week.

The Delhi government’s PWD department is overseeing the project, under which 1.4 lakh CCTVs will be installed. Each assembly constituency will get at least 20,000 surveillance cameras.

Addressing a public meeting in Shahdara, Kejriwal sought to remind people that the CCTV project remained grounded for three years due to the Centre’s “non-cooperation”.

“The Centre refused to clear the CCTV file for three years. It was only after your ministers sat on a dharna inside the Lt Governor’s house that they cleared the file… installation of cameras will start next week,” Kejriwal said, sharing the stage with AAP leader Atishi.

Laying thrust on the importance of full statehood, Kejriwal said: “People of Delhi need to understand that a government cannot function where its ministers need to sit on fasts to clear files.”

There are certain sectors where work cannot be carried out until full statehood is granted, Kejriwal said. “Why is Delhi a half state? Just like the Britishers used to exploit India, Delhi is being exploited. Have the people of Delhi committed a crime?” he said, pitching for 85% reservations in Delhi government jobs for the city’s youth.

He said that if granted statehood, he will ensure law and order: “We will end liquor menace. Our daughters will be safe.”