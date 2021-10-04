Delhi: CCTVs, smart poles linked with NDMC command centre

The New Delhi Municipal Council will now be able to monitor services on roads such as obstructions, damage to public property and status of garbage bins through one command centre using cameras on 55 smart poles and 500 CCTVs with ultra-zoom.

NDMC has integrated 19 civic services in its Integrated Control and Command Centre, which is equipped with a large screen with access to over 530 cameras in NDMC areas like Janpath, KG Marg, Connaught Place and other parts of Lutyen’s Delhi.

The centre will also help streamline traffic. “These cameras will identify vehicles parked in no-parking zones and roads, and those which are obstructing traffic. Staff at the command centres can then alert field officer for quick action,” said a senior official of NDMC.

These cameras also help check rush outside hospitals, school gates and common areas and transfer information to the command centre, he said.

According to a senior NDMC official, in the coming months, the civic body will install cameras at prominent parks, gardens, and markets like Janpath, Palika, Khan Market and integrate them with the command centre. This will also help ensure Covid norms are not flouted, he added.

The services being aligned, such as LED streetlights, air quality sensors, will be available on a single platform via this centre. “This helps provide real-time and historical data of these services on a single window,” said the official.