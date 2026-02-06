Delhi govt plans Rs 600-crore CCTV surveillance system for women safety

To eradicate dark spots and ensure safety of women, the Delhi government has drawn up a comprehensive plan to provide a 24X7 CCTV surveillance system at a cost of around Rs 646 crore, said officials.

In Delhi, there are currently over 2.5 lakh CCTV cameras installed and maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD). The BJP government plans to install 50,000 more cameras.

The PWD, which installs and maintains CCTV cameras, is also planning to develop a Command Control Centre at the MSO building at ITO. “The location, however, will be finalised by the Delhi Police. If they suggest any other suitable location, the PWD will consider it,” said a senior official.