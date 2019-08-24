Delhi CCTV project: Firm may be fined Rs 16 crore

The Delhi government Friday proposed a penalty of Rs 16 crore on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for its “slow pace” in installing 1.4 lakh CCTVs in the capital. The project deadline is November 22.

The government made public its displeasure with the PSU — awarded the contract in November 2018 — and also threatened to invoke the penalty clause, which is a part of the agreement entered into by the two sides. Issuing a showcause notice, the government has also threatened to blacklist the firm. It said the penalty amount will be released “only if” BEL manages to adhere to the deadline.

BEL did not respond to emails seeking a comment.

In a statement, the government said BEL has installed only 16,000 CCTVs till date. Under the Rs 571-crore project, including annual maintenance clause for five years, 2,000 CCTVs will be installed in each of the 70 Assembly constituencies. “BEL is under legal obligation to complete installation of CCTVs within nine months, as per its agreement with the Delhi government. In case it fails…, it is liable to pay a 10% penalty,” the statement said.

It said the warning comes following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “expression of strong displeasure over the unjustified slow pace of work”.

BEL was supposed to start installation in February. The government said the proposal to impose penalty on the installation cost was the “first step” towards ensuring accountability as over two-thirds of the time given to the company is already over.

“… PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev had recently summoned the BEL Chairman & Managing Director… Currently, around 400 CCTVs are being installed every day. The BEL CMD had informed that all efforts would be made to improve this to 1,500,” the statement added.