Delhi: 1,40,000 more CCTV cameras to be set up, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi is set to get 1,40,000 additional CCTV cameras, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. This will take the total number of CCTV cameras in the city to 4,15,000, he said. The additional installations are being set up as part of the second phase of setting up CCTV cameras.

In the past seven years, since the AAP government came to power, a total of 2,75,000 CCTV cameras have been set up in the city – on the streets, public places, colonies, schools, Kejriwal said. “In the world, Delhi has the highest number of CCTV cameras per square kilometre. A survey of 150 cities has shown this. Per square mile, Delhi has 1,826 CCTV cameras. London comes second to this with 1,138,” he said.

“Delhi is far ahead of London, New York, Paris… we have set up that many CCTV cameras. In the country, Chennai comes second in terms of CCTV cameras and Delhi has three times the number that Chennai has. Delhi has 11 times the number of cameras that Mumbai has,” Kejriwal said. This has helped the police in solving crimes, Kejriwal added.

Bharat Electronics Limited is putting up the cameras, Kejriwal said, adding that these are state-of-the-art, modern cameras.

If the camera is not working, the command centre will be alerted and officials will be alerted via SMS. If the camera is broken, or if it is not working, an alarm will be sounded at the command centre.

Recording up to 30 days can be kept in the 4-megapixel cameras, the CM said. Live footage from the cameras will be available for three to four people who can access it with passwords, he added.

The feed from the cameras is being monitored from the command centre.