Saturday, August 20, 2022

Day after CBI raids, Manish Sisodia says: ‘Centre worried about Arvind Kejriwal, not corruption’

Hitting out at the Prime Minister for using central agencies to target Opposition parties, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said that 2024 will be about Modi versus Kejriwal.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Express File)

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out raids at 31 locations, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said that the searches were not aimed at eliminating corruption but were meant to be a deterrent to the rise of Arvind Kejriwal.

Denying any wrongdoing and accusing the BJP-led Central government of using the probe agencies to further political motives, Sisodia said: “Corruption is not what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is worried about. If that was the case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI would be probing the scams in Gujarat following the hooch tragedy. They would be investigating as to why the expressway that was inaugurated by the Prime Minister washed away barely five days since opening. The Centre is just worried about the meteoric rise of Arvind Kejriwal, who has shown in Punjab that people are yearning for a change.”

Hitting out at the BJP for spreading false information, Sisodia added, “I have been seeing that several leaders from the ruling party have been saying that we have done fraud worth thousands of crores. Even Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had said that a fraud worth Rs 144 crore had been done by the government. However, the CBI’s chargesheet speaks of sources telling them that the amount is Rs 1 crore. The BJP is just using the CBI and ED to implicate Opposition leaders in false cases in a bid to destabilise the state governments.”

The Deputy CM also went on to slam the Prime Minister, saying that the people of the country had voted him to power to govern and not hatch plots to overturn governments ruled by Opposition parties. “Everyone has seen what they did in Maharashtra and Goa. And now that Arvind Kejriwal is doing such fantastic work in the field of healthcare and education, the Prime Minister is afraid of him. To date, people kept asking as to who would go up against PM Modi in 2024. I am declaring here, it will be Modi versus Kejriwal in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.”

Comparing the two stories from India that have made it to the frontpage of The New York Times over the years, Sisodia said: “One is about the success of the education policy of Delhi, and the other was about the uncontrolled rise of Covid cases and deaths in India. When the latter came out, people of the country were ashamed. We did not feel good or happy about the state of governance in the country. However, now, when the story of Delhi’s education model has made it to the frontpage of NYT, every single citizen is happy and proud.”

