Delhi: CBI probe claims AAP MLAs interfered in transfers; they deny

The CBI is probing allegations that two AAP MLAs were allegedly interfering in transfer and posting of bus drivers. This comes after a deputy chief general manager of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was questioned following his arrest by the CBI last month. Both MLAs denied the allegations.

The MLAs have been identified as Mukesh Ahlawat, representing Sultanpur Majra constituency, and Sanjeev Jha, representing Burari. CBI sources said the agency is looking into letters purportedly written by the two to allegedly influence transfer/posting of drivers.

The CBI had on June 30 arrested Shakil Ahmed Khan, Deputy CGM & Regional Manager (North), DTC; Kirti Bala Malik, Depot Manager; Sunil, former PA to Khan; Mahender, a retired DTC official; Saffuzzama, a retired Assistant Traffic Inspector; and Jeetu, a DTC staff in a corruption case. The agency had caught Khan allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 91,000 for appointment of two candidates as consultants in the DTC.

“Khan told us during interrogation that Ahlawat and Jha were interfering in transfer and posting of drivers in DTC. We have recovered letters written by them. We are now probing if there was any quid pro quo in this. If further evidence is found, they will be called for questioning,” claimed a CBI officer.

Ahlawat told The Indian Express: “I have nothing to do with this bribery case. I represent the people of my constituency. Many people come to us with requests related to transfers and postings. I can only forward their request to the people concerned. I have never pressured anyone or actively interfered in such matters.”

Asked if he remembers writing any such letter to the accused, Ahlawat said he did not remember any such instance.

Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha said: “People come to us with requests all the time and we forward those requests to respective departments. In some instances, we make calls also just to convey the request. In this particular instance, I don’t remember having met the official. I may have spoken to him over the phone but I have not pressured anyone. I have just forwarded requests from people.”

Following the arrests, CBI had said in a statement: “It was alleged that the accused were indulging in illegal activities in the matter of appointment of retired Assistant Traffic Inspector (ATI) to the post of Consultant in DTC in lieu of undue advantage of varying amount. During investigation, the Deputy CGM & Regional Manager (North), DTC was caught while accepting bribe of Rs 91,000 in lieu of appointment of two candidates as consultant in DTC. Five other accused including bribe giver were also caught.”

The agency had also conducted searches at several locations including Delhi, Gurgaon and Sonepat on premises of the accused and recovered Rs 40 lakh from Khan’s residence.