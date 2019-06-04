Delhi: CBI officer dies in accident

A 40-year-old Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer died and the driver of the cab he was travelling in was injured after the vehicle allegedly rammed a stationary dumper truck in Delhi Cantonment early Monday morning, said police.

The incident took place around 4.10 am, when the officer, Vivek Prakash, was heading to the IGI Airport.

According to police, the cab driver, Mohammed Sajid, has been admitted to DDU hospital and is recuperating. The errant truck driver fled the spot and a search is on to nab him, said police.

“The incident took place at Subrato Park where some construction work is on. The driver hit the brakes on seeing the parked dumper. He lost control… and rammed the dumper,” a senior police officer said.

“We had to use gas cutters to open the car and pull out the driver and the CBI officer. Locals helped, but they had a tough time getting the victims out of the car as it was badly mangled,” an officer said.