‘Portrayed Hindu Gods in bad light’: CBI court denies bail man accused of being part of child porn syndicate

A CBI court, while denying bail to a man who is accused of being part of a child porn syndicate, observed that he had a “pervert mindset” and portrayed “Hindu Gods in bad light”.

Special Judge Vinod Yadav, in his order, said that it was “abundantly clear even at this stage of investigation that the allegations against the applicant are very serious in nature”.

The FIR in the matter was registered on 14 November, 2021, following source-based information that a syndicate of individuals based in different parts of India and foreign countries is indulging, circulating, storing and viewing Sexual Exploitation Material (CSEM) related to children through various social media platforms.

“The names of 31 people came to fore that in association/connivance with each other are involved in publishing/transmitting CSEM,” the CBI stated.

Following the FIR, four people were arrested. The applicant was arrested on 9 December from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan and was sent to police custody for a day and has been in judicial custody since.

The defence counsel argued that he should be given bail as the material which was required to be collected from the applicant has been taken from him. “The applicant has no previous involvement in any criminal case and cannot be kept behind bars as a measure of punishment before trial,” the lawyer argued.

Explaining why bail should be denied, the CBI prosecutor said, “The ramifications of the case are of international level. It has come to light that there are about 700 members, of which 450 are Indian. The victims are yet to be identified. The information about the involvement of the applicant and his other associates has already been sent to Interpol.”