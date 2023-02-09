scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Delhi catering company employee beaten to death by 4 for not serving DJ at wedding

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Thakur, a resident of the Kirari area in Delhi.

The police said a case of murder has been registered and that the other accused are absconding.

An employee of a catering company was allegedly beaten to death by a group of four people at a wedding function in Delhi’s Rohini late Wednesday. The police said the victim was attacked with a plastic crate for not serving food plates to the DJ and his helpers.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Thakur, a resident of the Kirari area in Delhi. Two men have been apprehended in the case and raids are being conducted to catch the others, according to officials.

According to the police, they received a PCR call around 12.58 am about a fight at Japanese Park, Rohini.

Dr Rajneesh Garg, Additional DCP (Rohini), said, “A team was rushed to the spot and it was found that Thakur was taken to the BSA Hospital by his friends. He died at the hospital.”

“An inquiry was conducted and we found that there was a scuffle over delivery plates being given to the DJ and his workers. Two of the accused thrashed the victim and one of them attacked him with the plastic crate over the head. We have found that there are four persons involved…who were present there. Two have been detained and are being interrogated. The role of others is being ascertained,” Garg added.

The police said a case of murder has been registered and that the other accused are absconding. Multiple teams have been sent to catch them and raids are being conducted, they added. They are also trying to contact the family of the victim.

Thakur often worked as a server or helper at weddings and other functions managed by the catering company.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 11:34 IST
