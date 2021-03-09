Delhi: Cash to students for study material took a hit amid lockdown

Delhi government reported an engagement of over 80% in its various remote teaching-learning activities last yr. (Photo: Express Archive)

Distribution of cash to students for purchase of writing material and textbooks took a hit in the pandemic year, Delhi’s outcome budget status report shows. The target for 2020-2021 was to distribute cash for learning material to 7.86 lakh students of class I-VIII by March 31. However, the report shows that it reached 3.63 lakh children till December 2020. Similarly, it targeted giving cash in lieu of textbooks to 7.70 lakh class IX-XII students by March 31 but had reached 2.87 lakh students up to December 2020.

The report also showed that the Delhi government reported an engagement of over 80% in its various remote teaching-learning activities and efforts during the course of the pandemic.

The 2020-2021 academic session had begun remotely during the national lockdown, and the Delhi government had adopted different activities for children of different classes — live online classes in 12 subjects for students of classes XI and XII, and worksheets sent online to students in younger classes. Younger students whose families did not have smartphones were provided worksheets every week at their schools. In his address, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia stated that so far, academic activities have been conducted for a total of 229 days in the ongoing session.

“… about 98% of the children have received worksheets on WhatsApp or in print form and 83% of them have given (them) back to their teachers by completing the activity… Along with this, 89%-98% of children have attended online classes conducted for 12 subjects of classes XI and XII,” the status report read.

The report also stated that out of approximately 1.64 lakh class XII students in Delhi government schools, 1.09 lakh received online career counselling in the form of “one on one counselling through educational and vocational guidance courses”.

During the pandemic year, the mid-day meal programme for primary and upper-primary students also continued in different forms. Between March and June, eligible children had been provided food security allowances, and in the months following that, they were provided dry ration kits. The report states that 7.87 lakh children were beneficiaries of the scheme in 2020-2021.

In the 2019 budget, the Delhi government had announced two schemes to reward good academic performance by students of its schools — the ‘Pratibha Fellowship for Promotion of Digital Learning’ to provide computer tablets to students who secure 80% or more in class X and all students of

class XI & XII of RPVVs and Schools of Excellence, and the ‘Chief Minister Scholarship for Meritorious Students’ to give to Rs 2,500 per year to students of class VII-XII in government schools who score above 80% in the preceding class.

In 2019-2020, 10,949 students received the former and 29,508 received the latter.