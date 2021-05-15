Delhi to provide oxygen concentrators for COVID patients requiring oxygen post-discharge

COVID patients who require oxygen support at home post discharge from hospitals would be provided oxygen concentrators at home. (File)

The Delhi government Saturday said COVID patients who require oxygen support at home post discharge from hospitals would be provided oxygen concentrators at home. For this, the government has written to all hospitals to appoint a nodal officer to provide information about patients who will be requiring oxygen support at home after discharge.

“It has been decided that the patients discharged from COVID hospital who would require Domiciliary Oxygen Support at home post discharge, will be provided Oxygen Concentrators at home for Domiciliary Short-Term Oxygen Therapy (STOT). A nodal officer has been appointed in each district to coordinate the provision of oxygen concentrator for STOT,” Dr B S Charan, Additional Director (Public Health Wing IV) of the Directorate General of Health Services, wrote to heads of all hospitals.

“You are required to designate a nodal officer at your facility, who will be responsible for sharing details of COVID-19 recovered patients requiring Domiciliary Oxygen Support post discharge with STOT requirement at home, with the concerned district nodal officer by 11 am daily,” he wrote.

The nodal officers in hospitals would be required to submit the name, age, sex, district of residence post discharge, complete & detailed address, contact number of the patient or care giver, estimated time of discharge, and recommendation of the doctor for Domiciliary Oxygen Support post discharge with STOT requirement.

“With respect to the above patient details, it should be ensured that the requirement of STOT at home post recovery is clearly mentioned in the discharge slip being provided to the patients/care-giver, along with the estimated flow-rate prescribed,” wrote Charan.