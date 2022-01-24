Delhi: Cases dip, govt to bring up easing restrictions with L-G

Delhi reported 9,197 Covid cases Sunday at a positivity rate of 13.32%, as a little over 69,000 tests were conducted in the city.

The positivity rate on Saturday stood at 16.36%. The positivity rate, which is the share of people who test positive out of those who get tested each day, is an indicator of the spread of the disease in the community and has been coming down steadily over the past week. Last week, the positivity rate stood at 27%.

The Delhi government, which is in favour of easing the restrictions that were imposed in view of the increased cases earlier this month, is expected to bring it up with L-G Anil Baijal again in the DDMA meeting this week.

“We are looking at partially reopening schools, removing restrictions from markets, and reopening restaurants in the coming week or so. This is primarily because after a very quick increase in the number of cases, there is a sudden decline now, this was expected. Also, even as cases rose, the number of people who were hospitalised remained low. All of these are hopeful signs,” said a senior government official.

While the government was in favour of easing restrictions in markets last week, the L-G objected to the proposal.