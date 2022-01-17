Delhi: Cases dip below 20k, slight fall in positivity rate too

Delhi reported 18,286 Covid cases on Sunday at a positivity rate of 27.87%, down from 30.64% reported on Saturday. This is the first time in at least a week that the positivity rate has fallen.

A slight dip in daily deaths was also reported, with 28 people succumbing to the disease on Sunday as opposed to 30 on Saturday.

With testing in the city reducing after the new ICMR guidelines — as per which asymptomatic individuals, and contacts of Covid patients do not need to be tested unless identified as “high-risk individuals” based on age or co-morbidities — the total cases have dipped, even as the positivity rate has remained over 25%.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the cases in Delhi have been declining for the past three days.

“On January 14, Delhi recorded approximately 24,383 positive cases, while on January 15, it recorded 20,178 new cases… Weekend curfews have played a significant role in this decline. This trend indicates that the number of cases in Delhi is decreasing, but the government is still keeping a close eye on Covid cases, and it will take some time to understand the trend,” he said.

Hospitalisation rates are still low and around 17% of the total 15,499 beds set aside for Covid patients are occupied.

“The Delhi government is prepared to arrange a total of 37,000 beds. At the moment, 15,000 beds are operational. We can double the number of beds overnight, if necessary, but because the number of hospitalised patients is currently so low, the need to increase the number of beds doesn’t seem to be arising soon. The government, on the other hand, is fully prepared to deal with the most dire situations. In Delhi’s hospitals, 13,000 beds remain currently vacant. Patients who are hospitalised due to Covid are either unvaccinated or have co-morbidities,” Jain said.

“In Delhi, 100% of eligible people have received their first dose of vaccination, and 80% of people have received their second dose of vaccination… I would like to thank all frontline workers and all doctors for reaching this milestone,” he added.