Delhi: Cases dip at hospitals under North MCD

Covid hospitals under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation — Hindu Rao and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis — have seen a sharp fall in the number of patients — with just 24 out of 100 beds presently occupied at the latter and 174 out of 280 at the former.

Another Covid facility, Balak Ram Hospital in Timarpur, had no Covid patient admitted as of Wednesday.

Senior doctors in the hospital administration said Hindu Rao and Rajan Babu had seen complete occupancy till the first week of May. A dip started to occur during the second week, leading to vacant beds in the third week.

Hindu Rao was started as a Covid facility on April 18, while Rajan Babu and Balak Ram followed suit on April 25 and May 8 respectively.

North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash said that at present, there are no patients at the 35-bed facility at Balak Ram Hospital as all the patients have been discharged.

“We refer serious cases first to Hindu Rao or Rajan Babu and mild cases are brought here,” he said. The hospital, which was started as a 25-bed facility initially, was completely occupied on its first day on May 8. At Hindu Rao, Prakash said 284 of the 674 patients admitted till now have been discharged, a month since the facility became operational.

A senior doctor at Hindu Rao said that though the number of cases is less, the 10 bed-ICU is full.

Currently, out of 176 cases, 155 are on oxygen support.