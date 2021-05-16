Delhi: Covid-19 cases continue to remain under 6,500

Covid-19 cases in Delhi continued to remain below the 6,500 mark on Sunday as 6,456 people tested positive in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 10.4%.

Officials said that the dip in positivity rate – which had touched 35% earlier this month — can be attributed to the lockdown, which was extended for a week for the fourth time on Sunday.

Over 260 people died in the same time period but the occupancy in Delhi hospitals has started to decrease. At present, there are 27,633 beds set aside for Covid patients in government and private hospitals in the city, of which 10,611 are vacant.

The ICU facilities at the Ramlila grounds near GTB Hospital and Lok Nayak Hospital, with 500 and 250 beds respectively, have also been made functional to combat the severe shortage in this category and there are a total of 740 ICU beds available at present.

Delhi has seen close to 14 lakh Covid cases so far since the pandemic hit in 2020. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 7.62% and the case fatality at 1.5%.

A total of 1.1 lakh people were vaccinated on Saturday, taking the number of people who have got one dose to 34 lakh and those who have got both doses to 10 lakh.