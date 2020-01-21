Delhi: Case against man for setting dog on doctor

Police said the man allegedly planned the attack on Mahajan over a property dispute. (Representational Image) Police said the man allegedly planned the attack on Mahajan over a property dispute. (Representational Image)

Police registered a case against a man who allegedly set his dog on his neighbour in North East Delhi’s Shahdara Saturday. Suman Mahajan (53), a doctor at a government hospital, sustained injuries on her waist and legs after the dog attacked her outside her house. Mahajan lives with her family in Vivek Vihar.

Police said the man allegedly planned the attack on Mahajan over a property dispute.

Mahajan alleged in her complaint, “I was going to the temple around 8.40 am and saw my neighbour with his dog, a German Shepherd… he let loose his dog. The dog ran towards me, jumped on my right leg and bit me. It also attacked me with its paws on my left leg and waist. I tried to escape, but it kept biting me. My neighbour ran after seeing this and I screamed for help.”

Hearing the woman, her parents came out and rushed her to GTB Hospital. Police said she was discharged the next day after preliminary examination.

The accused has not been arrested yet and police are verifying the victim’s claims.

The woman told police that her family had filed a civil lawsuit against the man a year ago over a property in the building. He wanted to “pressurise” the family to withdraw the case.

A case under IPC section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means) has been registered against the man at Vivek Vihar, police said.

