Delhi: Daati Maharaj booked for allegedly holding temple congregation in lockdown

The Delhi Police have registered a case against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj and his supporters Saturday who were allegedly seen offering prayers at Shani Dhaam temple in South Delhi’s Asola. According to the lockdown guidelines, temples and other places of worship have been closed to control the spread of coronavirus.

On Saturday, when videos and photos of the religious ceremony at the temple went viral on social media, the District Magistrate and the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the South district sought an inquiry into the matter. The videos show men and women offering prayers, singing and the Maharaj cutting a cake.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South) said, “We found that the priest Daati Maharaj and some other people were performing a religious ceremony on Friday around 7:30 pm. In the photos of the ceremony, it can be seen that they have violated the government guidelines on lockdown.”

A case has been registered against Maharaj and the group under section 188 and 34 of IPC, 54 (B) of Department of Delhi Disaster Management Authority A and 3 of Epidemics Act.

The police have not made any arrests yet and said they are investigating the case.

