Delhi: Cars to cost more as civic bodies hike parking charge

Prices of small and luxury cars, goods vehicles and buses will increase from next year as the three Corporations have increased the one-time parking charge.

Advertising

Deputy Commissioner of the R P Cell of South civic body, P S Jha, said, “The revised parking rates will be imposed from next year, as the three civic bodies had agreed on increasing the parking fees by the same amount, and have got it passed from their respective houses.”

For cars that cost up to Rs 4 lakh, the parking charge will go up from Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000. For cars priced between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, it has been increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000. For those priced up to Rs 12 lakh, it has been increased to Rs 15,000 from the previous Rs 4,000. Buying a luxury car priced above Rs 40 lakh will also get considerably more expensive, with the parking charge going from Rs 4,000 to Rs 75,000. Jha said the increased revenue will be used to enhance parking facilities in the city.

Auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, taxis and two-wheelers, which were so far exempted from the charges, will also have to pay Rs 5,000 at the time of purchase.