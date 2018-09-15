Delhi: Cars could cost more as south body ups one-time parking fee

Delhi adds 1,400 cars to its roads each day, said officials. Delhi adds 1,400 cars to its roads each day, said officials.

Prices of small and luxury cars, goods vehicles and buses may soon increase in the capital, with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation upping the one-time parking charge. Auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, taxis and two-wheelers, which have so far been exempt from the charges, will also have to pay Rs 5,000 at the time of purchase.

The SDMC standing committee, the highest policy decision making body, approved the rates Friday. The proposal will now go to the SDMC House and then the L-G for approval, following which the Delhi government has the power to notify it.

The other two MCDs, East and North, will also have to increase the rate to ensure there is no confusion for buyers purchasing vehicles in Delhi, said an official.

For cars that cost up to Rs 4 lakh, the parking charge will go up from Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000. For cars priced between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, it has been increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000. For those priced up to Rs 12 lakh, it is now Rs 15,000 from the previous Rs 4,000. Buying a luxury car priced above Rs 40 lakh will also get considerably more expensive, with the parking charge going from Rs 4,000 to Rs 75,000.

The increased rate proposed by the corporations last February is still pending with the Delhi government for notification.

Leader of the standing committee in the SDMC, Shikha Rai, ordered officials to ensure that East and North civic bodies also increase their rates. Rai said the decision has been taken after a long time, and the increase is nominal. “We have also ensured that the burden is not much on the middle-class who buy small cars,” she said.

A senior official said the fee has not been increased in 10 years, and that the state government has rejected the proposal thrice in the last five years.

The official said Delhi is witnessing a rapid increase in the number of cars every year, and to provide better facilities to people in terms of parking, it is important that the rates be revised and the corporation gets revenue from it. “Delhi’s rates are lower than several other states… people buy cars from here to use in other states,” he added.

According to officials, Delhi adds 1,400 cars to roads each day, but civic bodies are yet to find a parking solution due to limited space and parking rates not matching the demand to enhance infrastructure.

