Delhi: Caretaker ‘tried to rape woman before killing her’

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Two days after a woman’s body was found outside a vacant house in Vivek Vihar, police said two persons had allegedly tried to force themselves on her before strangling her to death. Police said one of the accused, Sushil Chowkidar (40), was arrested from east Delhi on Monday.

DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said Sushil was the caretaker of the house and knew the victim. During questioning, Sushil told police that the house owner has been living in Canada for the past 15 years.

“On Friday, Sushil’s relative came to the house. Later, the woman also paid a visit. The two men tried to force themselves on her. When she resisted, they strangled her and disposed of the body outside the house,” said DCP Yadav.

Police said CCTV footage from the spot showed the two men dragging the body from the house. After dumping it, they fled on a motorbike.

The woman’s body was found semi-naked, leading police to suspect that the assailants had tried to sexually assault her, said the officer.

“She was a resident of Ghaziabad and was Sushil’s friend. We have formed a team to nab the other accused,” said DCP Yadav.

Police said Sushil’s wife and children also lived in the same house. But due to marital discord, his wife started living separately.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App