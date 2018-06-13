Delhi: Caretaker kills inmate at de-addiction centre

The place was identified as Jeevan Raksha Foundation, a drug de-addiction centre, and the dead were identified as Amit Bidhuri, a resident of Madanpur Khadar.” (File) The place was identified as Jeevan Raksha Foundation, a drug de-addiction centre, and the dead were identified as Amit Bidhuri, a resident of Madanpur Khadar.” (File)

A 29-year-old man, who was admitted to a drug de-addiction centre in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri, was beaten to death, allegedly by a caretaker and two others, for defecating in the open at the centre. Police said the caretaker was himself a former inmate at the centre. Police said a call was received from Tughlakabad Extension around 6.30 am. “When police reached the spot, they found a man lying on the ground floor with multiple contusions on the lower parts of his body. The place was identified as Jeevan Raksha Foundation, a drug de-addiction centre, and the dead were identified as Amit Bidhuri, a resident of Madanpur Khadar,” said DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.

Biswal said that during questioning, it was found that on Monday night, caretaker Sumit Arora (30) came with two of his friends in an inebriated condition before abusing inmates and beating some of them.

“Arora saw Bidhuri lying on the ground, and noticed he had defecated there. He got enraged and started beating him with a wooden stick. He then passed out on a nearby bed. In the morning, when Arora woke up, he realised Bidhuri had died, and fled,” said Biswal.

Bidhuri’s uncle Hairkishan told The Indian Express that Biduri had been admitted to the institute four days ago. “He was an alcoholic. Within two days, he returned home. On Tuesday evening, we informed the centre and they took him back,” he said.

Rohtabh, an inmate who claims that he first saw Bidhuri’s body, said, “He was heavily drunk when he was brought in. We were told his legs were tied to the bed and he was beaten up.” Raids are on to arrest the three accused.

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)



For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App