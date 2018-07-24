Delhi: Card theft solved — with help from H&M

As the woman decided the next course of action, she received a tip-off from the store staff, who had detained Verma. (Representational/Facebook/@hmindiahm) As the woman decided the next course of action, she received a tip-off from the store staff, who had detained Verma. (Representational/Facebook/@hmindiahm)

After shopping at clothing store H&M in Connaught Place, a 25-year-old man made a second trip to the store to exchange a shirt. This time, he was detained by store staff before police turned up at the store and arrested him. The man, Rahul Verma, was the prime suspect in an ATM card theft case.

Verma was not tracked by the police, but by the victim’s daughter, who traced the transactions on the stolen ATM card and zeroed in on the store. After a brief round of questioning, Verma confessed to stealing the ATM card, said police.

“The accused is a habitual offender. He used the ATM card to shop at H&M. The victim’s daughter tracked him down through the transaction records, which is very impressive,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma.

A case under IPC sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), was registered at Connaught Place police station on July 20, said DCP Verma.

The victim’s daughter, who tracked the accused, works as a manager at a private company.

“My father was travelling from Delhi to Kolkata when he found that his wallet was missing. I had personally gone to the Mehrauli branch of the bank and blocked his debit card,” the woman said.

However, by the time the card was blocked, the accused had withdrawn Rs 55,000 from the victim’s bank account.

The woman said her father, a senior citizen, had written the ATM pin on the back of the card.

When the woman approached the bank to block the card, she also checked the transaction details. She found that the accused had spent Rs 30,000 at Nike, Levis and H&M stores.

“I Googled the store address and contacted H&M. They had a CCTV grab of the accused and asked me to file a police complaint,” the woman said.

As the woman decided the next course of action, she received a tip-off from the store staff, who had detained Verma.

“He had turned up at the store that very evening to exchange a shirt. When the woman asked him about his involvement, he denied it, following which she called police. The accused had bought some clothes, a new bag, one cap and a pair of slippers from the store. He later confessed to having stolen the wallet and withdrawing the money,” said a police officer.

