Delhi: Carbon monoxide leak from geyser kills 13-year-old

A 13-year-old girl died after allegedly inhaling carbon monoxide gas that leaked from a geyser in her bathroom at Dwarka, police said. The family alleged the geyser, purchased a month ago from an electronics shop at Najafgarh, had a one-year warranty.

DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said the incident took place on January 31 when the victim was found unconscious in her bathroom at Platinum Heights Apartment, at Sector 18A, Dwarka. “She was taken to Venkateshwar Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Her postmortem was conducted at DDU hospital and as per a medico-legal case (MLC) and enquiry, she died after inhaling carbon monoxide while taking a bath. No foul play has been found so far,” he said.

The girl’s father Neeraj Ahlawat told The Indian Express that his daughter, a class VII student, went for a bath after finishing her online class. “She went for a shower around 2.30 pm. Since she had not come out even after an hour, we broke open the door. She was found lying unconscious, and we immediately took her to hospital,” he said.

Ahlawat is in the steel trading business and has two children. “We suspect she fell unconscious and died after a few minutes,” he said.