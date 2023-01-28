2 dead after car rams into scooter, drags one of them for 350 m: Kin rue loss of sole breadwinner

A day after two men were killed when a car hit their two-wheeler, allegedly dragging one of them for 350 metres, the family of one of the deceased said he was the sole breadwinner.

The deceased have been identified as Kailash Bhatnagar (41) and Sumit Khari (38). They worked at a jeans manufacturing factory. While Kailash was declared dead on arrival at a hospital, Sumit died during treatment around 10 pm on Friday, officers said.

Police had arrested five accused persons, all students aged 19-20, who were inebriated at the time of the incident and were roaming around after attending a wedding.

Kailash’s brother-in-law, Kamal Ahuja (32), told The Indian Express that he stayed in Mumbai’s Thane and came to Delhi every 15 days to work for the factory as a salesman. “It had been three years since he started working at the factory… he was really good at his job and liked what he did. He was the sole breadwinner of the family and had a 15-year-old daughter to look after…,” he said.

Ahuja added that Kailash’s parents, both in their 60s depended on him for their medical expenses and asked who will now look after them. “He used to earn around Rs 21,000… when his wife last spoke to him, he told her that he was going to watch a movie in a theatre in Karol Bagh… we never thought he will meet with an accident while coming back,” he said.

Sumit, a resident of Ghaziabad, is survived by his wife and two brothers.

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday when the vehicle driven by the five accused rammed into a scooter at Prerna Chowk in Kanhaiya Nagar. The impact was such that one of the riders was flung into the air and fell on the roof of the car, following which he fell on the road. The second rider too was thrown off the vehicle and got stuck between the windshield and bonnet of the car, which opened due to the impact, said DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani.

The DCP had said: “The scooter was also stuck to the bumper of the car. The driver of the offending vehicle, instead of stopping, attempted to accelerate towards Inderlok in an attempt to flee the spot.”

On Saturday, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora visited the Keshav Puram police station and felicitated the staff for their quick response to the accident.