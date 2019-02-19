Delhi: Car rams autorickshaw; After loss of friend, two women lost in translation

It was on a flight from Turkmenistan to New Delhi on Saturday that Gulayim (55) met Alajanowa Gulsat (51) and Atayewa Almagul (33) and the three bonded over the jitters of travelling to a new city.

On Monday afternoon, as they left for a shopping trip to Yashwant Place, a Bentley Bentayga car rammed their autorickshaw, leaving Gulsat dead, and Gulayim and Almagul injured.

Writhing in pain at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, Gulayim, who only speaks Russian, told her Delhi-based friend and translator Akmyrat Mammayev: “The three of us met on the plane and became friends, and since I was travelling alone, I decided to stay in a hotel room with them in Paharganj. I don’t really know them.”

What she did know was that Almagul is nine-weeks pregnant. “Almagul was not conscious when she reached the hospital but Gulayim pointed out that she is pregnant. She has not sustained major injuries and her medical examination has shown that the foetus is absolutely fine,” said a doctor at the hospital’s emergency ward.

Outside the ward, two officials from the Embassy of Turkmenistan waited for a health update on the women who survived, filed paperwork and informed their family members back home about the accident.

“Gulsat and Almagul were neighbours in Turkmenistan and they were here on a holiday. Their return ticket is booked for February 20. The three of them were on their way to Yashwant Place to shop as a lot of shopkeepers there know Russian,” said an embassy official.

Interpreter Mammayev took photos of Gulayim on his phone to send to her family, and made her speak to her worried daughter in Turkmenistan.

“She is my friend’s daughter and this is her first trip to India. She has come to India to treat a pollution-related allergy. She has a breathing problem and I promised to help her out with medical treatment by taking her to hospitals and being her interpreter,” said Mammayev.

Inside the emergency ward, there is confusion over their nationality, with many wondering where Turkmenistan lies on the map, and why the women speak Russian.

While Almagul slept, Gulayim awaited a second X-Ray of her right hand. Her face lit up when Dr Parvez Mohiuddin Dar, who was working the shift at the emergency ward, paid her a visit, and inquired about her pain — in Russian.

“I studied in Kazakhstan and picked up Russian there. Gulayim has sustained four fractures — two on her fingers, and two around the wrist,” he said.