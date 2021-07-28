Delhi: Car on discount promise used to dupe hundreds

The accused have been running the call centre for years but stopped operations during the lockdown. (Representational Image)

The Delhi Police arrested seven persons for allegedly running a fake call centre in Delhi’s Rohini and cheating hundreds of people by offering them a Mahindra XUV at a discounted price. Police said that the accused posed as executives from companies such as Snapdeal, Naaptol and Shopclues and cheated people by taking money in the name of Goods and Service Tax on the car.

In the last seven months, police say they have busted more than 25 fake call centres in Rohini and West Delhi and arrested more than 225 persons.

The accused have been running the call centre for years but stopped operations during the lockdown. Last month, they reopened the centre and started stealing data of customers from e-commerce sites. Paran Tayal, DCP (Rohini), said they were targeting people from Tamil Nadu as most of the callers at the centre were from the state and knew the language.

“We raided the centre and arrested two men and five women. There were more than a dozen mobile phones, rubber stamps and the women were talking on the phone to people… trying to sell them cars.”

During questioning, they told police that they posed as executives from e-commerce sites and would offer to sell the vehicle for Rs 12,80,000. They would convince people that they have won an offer and need to pay 1 per cent GST tax on the car to avail the offer. DCP Tayal said, “People would share their bank details and the accused would transfer money from their account.”