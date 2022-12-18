Car hits three kids playing on footpath in Delhi, driver arrested

Three children playing on the footpath were injured after a car hit them in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area Sunday morning. The police said the accused driver lost balance and crashed onto the footpath where the children were playing. The injured were taken to the hospital and are stable, said the police.

The accused, Gajender Singh, a resident of Pratap Nagar, has been arrested while his Brezza car has been seized.

#WATCH | Delhi: A speeding car hits three children in Gulabi Bagh area this morning, two children received minor injuries while the third is critical but stable and admitted to a hospital: Delhi Police (Note: Graphic content, CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/1HAc4qyqGk — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

The incident took place around 9 am. According to the police, the car hit the children and then crashed onto the footpath. Locals in the area rushed to help the children. Some of them went to stop the accused and beat him up. The police said angry locals also smashed the car. They handed over the accused to the police.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the accused was driving near Lilawati school when the accident took place. The injured children, aged 10, 6 and 4 were rushed to the hospital.

“Two children, aged 10 and 4, sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment. The third child, aged 6, was being treated. He is stable now and under medical observation,” said an officer.

The police said the driver was with his family inside the car. He wasn’t drunk or under the influence of drugs, said the police.

A case of road traffic accident has been registered against Gajender and the matter is being probed.