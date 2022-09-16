Delhi: Car driver injures policeman in road rage incident

A car driver in Delhi’s Southwest district injured a police officer who was issuing a challan in a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon, according to a complaint registered Wednesday.

The complainant, head constable Vijay Pal of the traffic unit, said that he was issuing challans for traffic violations near the Nauroji Nagar bus stop along with assistant sub-inspector Balwant Singh. He alleged that around 4.15 pm, he saw a vehicle being driven fast and negligently from the AIIMS direction and stopped it.

The complainant said that as he noticed that the driver was speaking on the phone as well as speeding, he decided to fine the driver. However, the driver refused to show him any documents and began to abuse him instead, telling the complainant to get out of the way.

While he was filling out a challan based on the car’s license plate, the driver suddenly accelerated, hitting the complainant on the side and escaping, he said. He also alleged that he was thrown ten feet away, smashing his body camera and challan machine. The ASI pursued the driver, but he managed to escape. The complainant was then taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

A first information report was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 186 (obstructing public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant) and 353 (assault/criminal force to deter public servant).