scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Delhi: Car driver injures policeman in road rage incident

The complainant said that as he noticed that the driver was speaking on the phone as well as speeding, he decided to fine the driver. However, the driver refused to show him any documents and began to abuse him instead, telling the complainant to get out of the way.

A car driver in Delhi's Southwest district injured a police officer who was issuing a challan in a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon, according to a complaint registered Wednesday. (Representational image via Unsplash)

A car driver in Delhi’s Southwest district injured a police officer who was issuing a challan in a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon, according to a complaint registered Wednesday.

The complainant, head constable Vijay Pal of the traffic unit, said that he was issuing challans for traffic violations near the Nauroji Nagar bus stop along with assistant sub-inspector Balwant Singh. He alleged that around 4.15 pm, he saw a vehicle being driven fast and negligently from the AIIMS direction and stopped it.

The complainant said that as he noticed that the driver was speaking on the phone as well as speeding, he decided to fine the driver. However, the driver refused to show him any documents and began to abuse him instead, telling the complainant to get out of the way.

While he was filling out a challan based on the car’s license plate, the driver suddenly accelerated, hitting the complainant on the side and escaping, he said. He also alleged that he was thrown ten feet away, smashing his body camera and challan machine. The ASI pursued the driver, but he managed to escape. The complainant was then taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...Premium
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...Premium
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concernsPremium
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concerns
How theatre director KP Suveeran’s encounters with social inequalit...Premium
How theatre director KP Suveeran’s encounters with social inequalit...
More from Delhi

A first information report was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 186 (obstructing public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant) and 353 (assault/criminal force to deter public servant).

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 11:29:17 am
Next Story

Under ‘pressure’ from Church, Meghalaya decides to scrap casino plans

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement