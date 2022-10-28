Delhi: Man arrested for driving car into group of onlookers, injuring three after argument with neighbour

An argument between neighbours over vehicles bumping into each other quickly escalated when the driver of a car ran over three people in Delhi’s Outer North on Wednesday evening, the police said. The driver, identified as Alipur resident Nitin Maan, has been arrested. The three injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

CCTV footage of the incident appears to show a car bumping into a two-wheeler while navigating a narrow street, officers said. Several people gather as the argument continues. After some time, the person in the car drives through the group as he leaves, hitting several people.

According to Devesh Mahla, DCP (Outer North), “The three injured had been shifted from Nehru Enclave in Alipur to SRHC Hospital in Narela, where police collected their medico-legal reports. According to the complainant Raj Kumar, who was outside his house with his family, he saw the driver arguing with a youth and tried to pacify him, telling him not to start an altercation on a festive day.”

The DCP added that the injuries had been caused as the driver tried to escape and said, “It started as a dispute between neighbours regarding vehicles bumping into each other… Two people have received simple injuries while another has suffered a fracture. All of them are in stable condition.”

A case has been registered at the Alipur police station under IPC sections 279 (rash driving in negligent way) 337 (hurt by act endangering life) and 307 (attempt to murder).