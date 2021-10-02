Delhi: Part from bumper of car that killed man last week help trace accused

A part from the bumper of a car that had broken off after it had mowed down a cyclist at IMT Manesar last week was all that was needed by the cops to trace the accused.

According to the police, on September 25, a 44-year-old man, identified as Atul Thakur, was killed after he was hit by a car at Sector 5 in IMT Manesar. Thakur, a security guard, was returning to his rented accommodation in Khoh village when a car rammed into his cycle from behind. The driver had subsequently escaped from the spot.

Thakur had suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a government hospital at Sector 3. However, he succumbed to injuries. Police had registered an FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused following complaint of one Amit Kumar.

The accident response team (ART), a cell started by Varun Singla, DCP Manesar, of Gurgaon police had visited the crime scene and recovered a broken part of the bumper of the accused’s car. Following statements from witnesses, the complainant’s account and studying the make of the bumper part, police identified that the car was a white Swift Dzire whose registration number started with HR 26.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the city police, said, “The team went through hours of CCTV footage looking for the car. Using footage from Kherki Daula toll plaza, the team initially identified six cars which had passed the area on the day of the incident. Finally, after five days, the police zeroed in on the accused’s car driver and informed the concerned police station.”

The police said the accused, Yashpal, a resident of village Aliyar, Manesar, was arrested and his car was recovered. The cops added that Yashpal was, however, released on bail later.