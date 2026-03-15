Delhi caps commercial LPG supply at 20% of daily usage, hospitals get top priority

Amid an ongoing shortage of LPG cylinders due to the war in West Asia, the Delhi government on Saturday capped the daily regulated supply of commercial LPG cylinders at 20% of the city’s average daily consumption, dividing consumers into eight priority sectors with hospitals, educational institutions, Railways and airports getting 100% allocation.

According to an order issued by the Department of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs, only about 1,800 cylinders a day — 20% of Delhi’s average daily commercial LPG consumption of around 9,000 cylinders (19-kg equivalent) — will now be distributed through a priority-based allocation mechanism in coordination with the three oil marketing companies (OMCs).

“Priority 1 sectors typically consume not more than 200 cylinders per day, but due to their essential nature they shall be supplied up to 100% of their requirements,” the order, undersigned by Arun Kumar Jha, Additional Commissioner (Food and Supplies), said.