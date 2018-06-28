Delhi: Canadian woman alleges rape, 1 arrested

A case has been registered under IPC section 376 (rape), police said A case has been registered under IPC section 376 (rape), police said

A 20-year-old Canadian national was allegedly raped by a man on Tuesday night, police said, adding that a PCR call was received at 2.30 am from near AIIMS hospital. “The woman told us that she was raped by a man and dumped on the roadside. We took the woman to the hospital and conducted a medical examination. A case of rape was registered based on her statement,” said a police officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Romil Baanyia said a case has been registered under IPC section 376 (rape), and the accused has been arrested.

Police said the woman had come to India with a group, and was in Delhi for three days. On Tuesday night, she went to Hauz Khas Village where she met the accused.

According to the woman’s complaint, the accused took her to his guesthouse in east Delhi, allegedly raped her, left her near Safdarjung flyover and fled.

