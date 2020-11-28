Delhi can vaccinate its entire population in a few weeks: Satyendar Jain

Jain said Delhi should be given priority during distribution of vaccine

Delhi has sufficient infrastructure and equipment to vaccinate its entire population “in a few weeks” once a Covid vaccine is available, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Friday. As reported by The Indian Express, a three-storey building on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital has been identified for storage of the Covid vaccine once it arrives.

“There is no need to worry about storage of vaccines. We have a large number of healthcare facilities, such as mohalla clinics, polyclinics, and hospitals, etc, where a Covid vaccine can be administered to people. Once a vaccine is available, we can vaccinate the entire population of Delhi in a few weeks,” Jain said on Friday.

Jain also said Delhi should be given priority during the distribution of the vaccine as it is the national capital, and added that more storage centres will be identified in the city.

He also said that the daily positivity rate of Covid cases in Delhi has reduced since November 7, when it stood at 15.26%. For over a week now, the city has been reporting less than 7,000 cases per day, with the positivity rate being recorded at 8.65% on November 25, he said.

“Even the RT-PCR positivity has reduced to half and that of the rapid antigen test has reduced to almost one-third,” he said.

Positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of the total who are tested. The rate helps determine the spread of the disease and what measures are needed to tackle it.

The data shared by Jain shows that the positivity rate of RT-PCR tests conducted on November 7 was 30.20% and through RAT was 8.39% — the highest so far. On November 25, the positivity rate through the RT-PCR and RAT was recorded at 15.84% and 2.61% respectively.

Delhi recorded 5,482 cases Friday, while 98 fatalities pushed the death toll in the city to 8,909.

