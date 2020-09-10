Delhi: ‘Can results of students wanting to go abroad be expedited?’

The varsity has also been asked whether they have details of such students readily available to identify their streams.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi University (DU) to explore if the results of undergraduate and postgraduate exams of final-year students, who are planning to go abroad for higher studies, be prioritised on the basis of the subject streams and not individually.

The varsity has also been asked whether they have details of such students readily available to identify their streams.

The university had earlier informed the court that it has received mails from 47 students for expeditious declaration of results but estimated that around 400 such students in undergraduate and postgraduate courses would be planning to travel abroad for further studies.

On Wednesday, the court also asked the university to provide it with the number of students, who have requested for issuance of “comfort letters” for travelling abroad for further studies, and their subject streams.

The Delhi High Court division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad also asked the university to clarify about the manner in which the grading of final year undergraduate students will be done — whether the marks will be based on Cumulative Grade Point Assessment (CGPA) or Semester Grade Point Assessment (SGPA).

“We deem it appropriate the Dean (Examinations) to clarify the aforesaid position in relation to the final year Undergraduate students. If no comparative grading is required, then there is no reason for the Delhi University to seek time upto the end of October, 2020, to evaluate and declare the results of the said students,” said the court, while adjourning the matter for the next hearing on Friday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd