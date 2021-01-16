Delhi: Can meet my family more often now, says lab technician

Nitin was among 100 healthcare workers who received the Covid vaccine on day 1 of the country-wide immunisation drive. (Representational)

For Nitin Dhama (28), a lab technician at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, getting vaccinated was his only shot at seeing his family more often. Before the pandemic, he stayed with his mother, grandmother, wife and three-year-old son at their home in Haryana’s Gannaur. For the past 10 months, he has been living at the hospital’s hostel to avoid infecting them.

Waiting in line to get vaccinated Saturday morning, he said, “After my second dose, I will go meet them more often. My family has their reservations but they have been supportive of the vaccine.”

At 1 pm, he heaved a sigh of relief as he stepped out of the vaccination centre: “Everything was good. I did not have any side effects….”

Adeethi K (34), a nurse, was the first beneficiary. She said, “My husband is also a nurse. We contracted Covid last May and sent our children, aged two and five, to our hometown in Kerala. They have come back now so we do not want them to get exposed. I am glad to be among the first to get vaccinated. I feel no pain or side effects.”

While some were confident, others were hesitant.

Three hospital workers discussed the pros and cons of getting the vaccine. Sheetal Bharajwaj (28), who works in the hospital’s accounts department, said, “It is ironic that we were all waiting for the vaccinw for so long but now that it is here, we are scared. I think it is safe and once I get it, I will certainly encourage my family and friends to do so too.”

By 5 pm, 49 beneficiaries had been vaccinated. Hospital officials said there was a slight delay initially as the Co-WIN app was down for a short while in the morning.

Medical Superintendent Dr Mamta Jajoo said, “The process was quite smooth. We had sent the Delhi government details of all our healthcare workers a few days earlier. On Friday evening, we received a list of 100 healthcare workers. We then sent them messages regarding their timings.”

She added, “Of the 49 beneficiaries, only one or two had mild symptoms like headaches for 5-7 minutes.” All the beneficiaries were kept in observation post the shot.

A similar scenario played out at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. By 5 pm, 33 beneficiaries got the shot. Among them was Rampal Gurjar (36), who was also on duty as a vaccination officer. He said, “It feels nice to be a part of this; it is our duty as healthcare workers to go first. I would encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

Regarding the process, he said 100 healthcare workers were called the previous evening. They came in batches of 10, half an hour prior to the timings assigned to them.