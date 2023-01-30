Delhi can get 24×7 supply if Centre gives more water: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said that all residents can get 24×7 water supply if the Centre allocates 1,300 million gallons of water for the city daily.

“Around the year 1997-98, the water requirement of Delhi was penned down by the central government. This amount was 800-850 MGD as per the then population of 80 lakh. Today, the population of Delhi is around 2.5 crore but, the water allocation of Delhi has remained the same… Delhi cannot make do with the current allocation. I appeal to the central government that Delhi should get more water from Yamuna and Ganga… We are not asking for 2,000-2,500 MGD water. We are asking for 1,300 MGD, and we will manage it. And trust me, if we get this 1,300 MGD supply, the Delhi government will supply water 24×7 to every household… If the Centre intervenes, the states around us will have to release water,” he said, while inaugurating a 110-lakh litre Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station in Patparganj.

The Delhi government has been promising 24×7 water supply in the city for the past several years, with pilot projects in two small colonies in South Delhi showing promising results. Expansion of the project, even within the area, however, has failed due to the lack of availability of water.

Kejriwal said that over the past seven years, the Aam Aadmi Party government had increased water production in Delhi, but more help was needed.

“In 2015, only 861 MGD water was produced in Delhi while today we produce 990 MGD. The AAP government increased Delhi’s water production by 129 MGD in just seven years. This 129 MGD water was not given by UP-Haryana, but our government has augmented it by extracting water from the ground through tube wells and ranney-wells… We will try to get more water from neighbouring states but also recharge groundwater to increase water at our own level… We are fixing irregularities in metre reading and water bills in DJB and are soon going to come up with a plan,” he said.

Kejriwal said that Delhi’s water “scarcity” was a legacy issue. “I don’t mean to undermine the work of the previous governments, they must have done what they could… The speed at which work was done in the last 70-75 years was not sufficient to cater to a growing country like ours… We aim to radicalise Delhi’s water supply network, not just for the purpose of catering to its residents, but because Delhi is the gateway for the world to the rest of India,” he said.